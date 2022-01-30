Lady Lancers edge Southern, 48-43

RACINE, Ohio — The Southern girls basketball team narrowly lost to the Federal Hocking Lady Lancers 48-43 at home Saturday afternoon in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.

The Lady Tornadoes (3-16, 0-11 TVC Hocking) started Saturday’s ballgame on the right foot, outscoring the Lady Lancers (2-10, 2-7) by an 11-4 count in the first quarter.

The Purple and Gold kept up the offensive pressure in the second quarter, scoring 18 points to go into halftime up 29-19.

However, the home team ran into some scoring prpblems in the third, scoring only eight points and allowing the visitors to take a 38-37 lead to go into the final quarter.

Ultimately, Southern scored six points to Federal Hockings’ 10, sealing the loss.

Leading the Lady Tornadoes in scoring was freshman Timberlyn Templeton, who recorded six field goals and three free throws for a total of 15 points.

Behind her was sophomore Kass Chaney, who got two 3-pointers, one field goal and three free throws for 11 points.

Rounding out the Southern scoring were Lily Allen with seven points, Kayla Evans with four points, Lauren Smith with three points and Kinlee Thomas with two points.

Leading the Lady Lancers was Reagan Jeffers, who got six field goals and one free throw for 13 points.

The Lady Tornadoes will be back on the court at 6 p.m. Thursday when they host the Eastern Lady Eagles.

