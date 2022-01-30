Black Knights fall to Nitro, 62-40

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Nitro really blew up the competition.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team fell at home 62-40 Friday evening to the Nitro Wildcats.

The Black Knights (5-9) and the Wildcats (6-7) started Friday’s ballgame by trading points and leads.

The Black and Red continuously tried their luck behind the arch in the first quarter, but apart from their first basket of the game, they didn’t get any of their shots to land.

On the other hand, the Wildcats used their own 3-point shooting to jump ahead on the scoreboard, getting a 15-5 lead with under three minutes to go in the first quarter.

The visitors extended their lead to 13 points at the end of the first, going into the second quarter up 19-6.

The Black Knights couldn’t finish a lot of their shots in the second quarter, which the road team capitalized on by rebounding and converting those missed shots into points of their own on the scoreboard.

The Wildcats finished the second quarter on a 12-3 run to go into halftime with a 40-17 lead.

Both teams traded baskets to start the third quarter.

However, as the quarter stretched on, the road team regained control, eventually ending the third on a 11-3 run to go into the final quarter with a 58-29 advantage.

Although the Black and Red outscored their opponents 11-4 in the fourth quarter, it was not enough to get them the victory.

In shot totals, the Wildcats led in all facets, leading in 3-pointers, field goals and free throws with tallies of 7-6, 18-10 and 5-2, respectively.

Leading the Black Knights in scoring was senior Zach Beckett and junior Eric Chapman who both had seven points.

Beckett had three field goals and one free throw while Chapman had one 3-pointer and two field goals.

Rounding out the Point Pleasant scoring were Zach McDaniel with six points, Josh Chapman with six points, Connor Lambert with six points, Grant Barton with four points and Josh Towe with four points.

Leading the Wildcats was Trevor Lowe, who got one 3-pointer, six field goals and one free throw for a total of 16 points.

In rebounds, the Black and Red had 10 offensive and 12 defensive for a total of 22, and were led by Barton and Luke Derenberger who had four each.

The Wildcats had 13 offensive boards and 22 defensive for a total of 35 and were led by Kolton Painter with seven.

The Black Knights will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Riverside Warriors.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

