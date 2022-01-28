Marauders win at Crooksville, 76-36

CROOKSVILLE, Ohio — The Meigs boys basketball team picked up a 76-36 road win Thursday evening against the Crooksville Ceramics.

The Marauders (8-5) picked up a big lead in the first quarter, scoring 19 points to the Ceramics’ seven.

The second quarter was more evenly-matched, with the Maroon and Gold only outscoring the host team 16-12 to go into halftime with a 35-19 lead.

The dominance continued for the road team in to the third quarter, with Meigs picking up 21 more points to go into the fourth with a 56-25 advantage.

The Marauders put the Ceramics away with a 20-point fourth quarter.

Leading the Marauders in points was junior Brody Butcher, who recorded two 3-pointers and four field goals for a total of 14 points.

Behind him was senior Coulter Cleland, who got one 3-pointer and four field goals for 11 points.

Rounding out the Meigs scoring were Braylon Harrison with 10 points, Chase Garcia with eight points, Conlee Burnem with seven points, Brayden Stanley with six points, Ethan Stewart with five points, Morgan Roberts with four points, Caleb Burnem wth four points and Quentin Lewis with three points.

Leading the Ceramics (0-17) was Gunnar Chevalier, who had two 3-pointers and two field goals for 10 points.

The Marauders will be back on the court at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to face the Athens Bulldogs.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.