Lady Tornadoes fall to Belpre, 43-37

BELPRE, Ohio — The Southern girls basketball team fell 43-37 on the road Thursday evening to the Belpre Lady Eagles in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.

The Lady Tornadoes (3-15, 0-10 TVC Hocking) had trouble getting things going in the first quarter, scoring only four points to the Lady Eagles’ 12.

However, the Purple and Gold came roaring back in the second quarter, scoring 15 points to cut the Belpre lead to 20-19 at halftime.

The offensive problems reared their heads once more for Southern in the third quarter, with the road team putting up only four points once again, going into the final quarter at a 34-23 disadvantage.

Although the Lady Tornadoes outscored the hosts 12-9, they were unable to make it the rest of the way before the final buzzer rang.

Leading the Lady Tornadoes in scoring was senior Kayla Evans, who recorded two 3-pointers, three field goals and eight free throws for a total of 22 points.

Rounding out the Southern scoring were Kass Chaney with seven points, Kinlee Thomas with four points, Lauren Smith with two points and Timberlyn Templeton with two points.

Leading the Lady Eagles (5-14, 3-7) was Haley Alloway, who got six field goals and four free throws for a total of 16 points.

The Lady Tornadoes will be back in action at 6 p.m. Monday when they host the Wellston Lady Rocketes.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.