Lady Lancers slip past Southern, 53-37

STEWART, Ohio — A day that everyone could be happy about … somewhat.

Host Federal Hocking notched its first win of the season, but senior Kayla Evans became the fifth member of the Southern girls basketball program to reach 1,000 points in a career Saturday during a 53-37 setback in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Athens County.

Evans — who reached quadruple digits with a field goal in the fourth quarter — joined the likes of Faith Teaford, Melanie Weese, Amy Littlefield Wolfe and Renee Turley in a rather elusive club at SHS.

Evans — a 4-year starting guard — poured in a game-high 14 points and reached the historic feat with her final points of the game. Evans made three baskets — including two trifectas — and also went 6-of-9 at the free throw line by night’s end.

The Lady Tornadoes (3-13, 0-9 TVC Hocking) found themselves in an early 17-4 hole after one quarter of play, with the Lady Lancers (1-8, 1-5) getting 10 points from Alexis Smith in that opening frame.

Both teams traded 13 points apiece in the second stanza en route to a 30-17 halftime score, then FHHS went on a 13-9 run in the third frame for a 43-26 cushion headed into the finale.

Evans scored four points down the stretch as Southern closed regulation with an 11-10 run to complete the 14-point outcome.

The Lady Tornadoes made 10 total field goals — including two 3-pointers — and also went 15-of-23 at the free throw line for 65 percent.

Timberlyn Templeton followed Evans with nine points, while Kelly Shaver and Kassidy Chaney respectively added five and four markers. Cassidy Roderus and Michelle Adkins completed the SHS scoring with three and two points.

Smith led Federal Hocking with 13 points and Brennah Jarvis was next with 12 points. Reagan Jeffers and Larissa McDaniel also provided nine markers each in the triumph.

The Lady Tornadoes hosted Waterford on Monday and return to action Thursday when they travel to Belpre for a TVC Hocking matchup at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

