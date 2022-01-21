Lady Rebels sweep Eastern, 68-50

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — There’s a first time for everything.

The South Gallia girls basketball team notched its first season sweep of host Eastern since becoming members of the Tri-Valley Conference on Thursday night during a 68-50 victory in a TVC Hocking Division matchup at The Nest.

The Lady Rebels (12-4, 6-2 TVC Hocking) — who officially joined the TVC back in the fall of 2010 — had lost 16 consecutive league decisions to the Lady Eagles (8-8, 4-4) prior to this winter, but the guests ultimately wrapped up their first-ever league win at EHS with a pivotal 23-6 third quarter surge that turned a slim 1-point halftime lead into a comfortable 53-35 cushion headed into the finale.

SGHS built early leads of 6-0 and 10-3 en route to a 16-12 first period advantage, but Eastern countered with a 17-10 surge out of the second quarter gates for its largest lead of the night at 29-26.

South Gallia, however, closed the half with four straight points and never trailed the rest of the way after scoring the first 16 points of the second half en route to a 46-29 advantage. The guests closed the third quarter with a small 7-6 run to take an 18-point lead into the fourth.

Both teams produced 15 points apiece down the stretch and the Lady Eagles were never closer than 18 points at any point in the fourth frame. SGHS took its largest lead of the night at 68-43 with under two minutes remaining.

The Lady Rebels — who had previously only defeated EHS in league play (52-51) back in January of 2012 prior to this winter — also claimed a 67-36 win in the first matchup this year at SGHS back on Dec. 28, 2021.

South Gallia — which also had a 52-50 non-league win at Eastern back in December of 2008 — outrebounded the hosts by a 41-33 overall margin, including a 17-16 edge on the offensive glass.

The Lady Rebels made 25-of-57 field goal attempts for 44 percent, including a 3-of-16 effort from behind the arc for 19 percent. The guests made 15-of-21 free throw attempts for 71 percent and also committed 12 turnovers.

Tori Triplett led SGHS with a game-high 20 points, followed by Jessie Rutt with a double-double effort of 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Emma Clary was next with 14 points, while Macie Sanders and Lindsey Wells completed things with respective efforts of 10 and seven points.

Eastern netted 20-of-58 shot attempts for 35 percent, including a 2-of-15 performance from 3-point territory for 13 percent. The hosts sank 8-of-14 charity tosses for 57 percent and committed 16 turnovers in the setback.

Sydney Reynolds paced EHS with 19 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Erica Durst with 14 points and Juli Durst with eight markers. Hope Reed and Ella Carleton wrapped things up with seven points and two points.

Both teams return to TVC Hocking action on Monday as South Gallia hosts Federal Hocking, while Eastern travels to Glouster to face Trimble. Both games will start at approximately 7 p.m.

