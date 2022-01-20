Blue Devils sweep Coal Grove, 65-27

CENTENARY, Ohio — It was practically over before it started.

The Gallia Academy boys basketball team shot 53 percent from the field and scored the first 15 points of regulation on Wednesday night during a 65-27 victory over visiting Coal Grove in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Gallia County.

The host Blue Devils (9-3, 3-3 OVC) hit 9-of-15 shots in the opening frame and surrendered only a Perry Kingery basket en route to a 20-2 advantage through eight minutes of play.

The Hornets were never closer than 16 points the rest of the way, but the guests did muster a small 11-9 run before the break to close to within 29-13 at the intermission.

GAHS had six different players score as part of a 21-7 third quarter surge that extended the lead out to 50-20 headed into the finale.

Zane Loveday — who had seven points in the initial frame — tacked on five points down the stretch as part of a 15-7 run to close regulation and complete the 38-point triumph.

Gallia Academy — which has now won six straight decisions — also claimed a season sweep of the Hornets after posting a 51-29 decision at CGHS back on Dec. 10, 2021.

The Blue Devils outrebounded Coal Grove by a sizable 40-18 overall margin, including a 14-4 edge on the offensive glass. The Hornets also committed 13 of the 23 turnovers in the outing.

GAHS made 29-of-55 field goal attempts overall, including a 6-of-12 effort from behind the arc for 50 percent. The hosts were also 1-of-5 at the free throw line for 20 percent.

Loveday poured in a game-high 17 points, followed by Isaac Clary with a double-double effort of 13 points and 15 rebounds. Brody Fellure was next with 12 points and Kenyon Franklin chipped in eight markers as well.

Carson Wamsley and Carson Call each added five points, while Drake Phillips and Wesley Saunders completed the winning mark with three and two points respectively.

Fellure also provided six assists and three steals for GAHS, with Loveday also coming away with three steals.

Coal Grove netted 10-of-41 shot attempts for 24 percent, including a 3-of-12 effort from 3-point territory for 25 percent. The guests also sank 4-of-11 charity tosses for 36 percent.

Owen Johnson led the Hornets with 13 points and Trevor Hankins followed with four points, while Hunter Staton was next with three markers.

The Blue Devils travel to South Point on Friday for an OVC contest at 7 p.m.

