Point wins Braxton County Invite

SUTTON, W.Va. — Instead of battling at the postponed Top Gun Tournament in Alliance, the Big Blacks were more than happy to settle for the top spot in Braxton County.

The Point Pleasant wrestling team came away with six individual champions and earned top-6 finishes in all 14 weight classes while rolling to a 90-point victory over the field at the 2022 Braxton County Invitational held at Braxton County High School.

The Big Blacks posted a winning tally of 298 points at the 13-team event, with Herbert Hoover ending up as the overall runner-up with 208 points.

Conner Blessing (120), Gunner Andrick (126), Andrew Schoon (145), Derek Raike (152), Josh Woyan (160) and Colby Price (220) each came away with divisional titles after going unbeaten in their respective weight classes.

Schoon was 4-0 overall with a pinfall and a major decision, while Blessing, Andrick, Raike, Woyan and Price all posted 3-0 marks with at least two pinfall wins apiece.

Raike was also named the Most Outstanding Wrestler for the third time this season at a tournament after scoring three consecutive pinfall victories en route to his first place effort.

Tanner Epling (106), Ciah Nutter (132), Brayden Connolly (195) and Kolton Weaver (285) each placed second and recorded at least one pinfall win apiece en route to second place finishes.

Donavan Rainey (113) and Ethan Kincaid (138) both placed third and two pinfall wins apiece, while Luke Moffitt (182) and Skylar McCoy (170) respectively ended up fifth and sixth in their weight classes.

