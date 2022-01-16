Southern falls to Red Devilettes, 58-45

RACINE, Ohio — The Southern girls basketball team fell at home 58-45 Saturday afternoon to the Ravenswood Lady Devils.

The Lady Tornadoes (3-12) faced offensive struggles in the first quarter, their shots not landing which allowed the hosting Red Devilettes (5-4) to take a 9-0 lead into the second.

The Purple and Gold started clicking in the second, scoring nine points to go into halftime down 15-9.

The hosts put up a further 16 points in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Tornadoes by five and going into the fourth with a 39-20 lead.

Ultimately, Southern was unable to cover the distance in the last eight minutes.

Leading the Lady Tornados in scoring was senior Kayla Evans, who recorded six field goals and nine free throws for a total of 21 points.

Rounding out the Southern scoring were Kelly Shaver with six points, Timberlyn Templeton with six points, Kass Chaney with six points, Kinlee Thomas with five points and Lauren Smith with one point.

Leading the Red Devilettes was Hadleigh McGoskey, who had seven field goals and nine free throws for a total of 23 points.

The Lady Tornadoes will be back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday when they host the Federal Hocking Lady Lancers in a Tri Valley Conference-Hocking Division matchup.

