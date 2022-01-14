Lady Raiders fall to Alexander, 60-26

BIDWELL, Ohio — The River Valley girls basketball team fell at home 60-26 Thursday evening to the Alexander Lady Spartans in a Tri Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.

The Lady Raiders (5-9, 1-6 TVC Ohio) held the lead at the end of the first quarter, a couple 3-pointers boosting them to a 13-10 advantage.

However, the Lady Spartan (5-6, 4-1) offense heated up in the next quarter, scoring 24 points to the Silver and Black’s five, going into halftime with a 34-18 lead.

Things didn’t improve for the home team, as the hosts were only able to put up six additional points in the third quarter, heading into the fourth down 52-24.

The Lady Raiders were unable to dig themselves out of that hole, giving the visitors the win.

Leading the Lady Raiders in scoring was senior Lauren Twyman, who recorded one 3-pointer, one field goal and two free throws for a total of seven points.

Rounding out the River Valley scoring were Haylee Eblin with five points, Savannah White with five points, Allie Holley with four points, Carlee Manley with two points, Emma Truance with two points and Kallie Burger with one point.

Leading the Lady Spartans was Kara Meeks, who recorded two 3-pointers, five field goals and nine field goals for a total of 25 points.

The Lady Raiders will be back in action at 6:30 p.m. Monday when they travel to face the South Gallia Lady Rebels in a battle of Gallia County programs.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.