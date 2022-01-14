Lady Tomcats top Southern, 82-50

RACINE, Ohio — Two-for-one deals can be advantageous … unless you are the one stuck with only one.

Visiting Trimble used a 20-10 first quarter surge to its advantage and never looked back on Thursday night during an 82-50 victory over the Southern girls basketball team in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup In Meigs County.

The Lady Tomcats (12-0, 8-0 TVC Hocking) had nine different players reach the scoring column, including four in double-digits, while remaining unbeaten in league play.

Briana Orsborne poured in six points during that pivotal first period surge that provided a 10-point cushion through eight minutes of play.

The Lady Tornadoes (3-11, 0-8) were never closer as Kelly Shaver netted half of the hosts’ second quarter total, but Trimble ultimately made a 19-8 charge while extending its halftime lead out to 39-18.

Kayla Evans and Kass Chaney respectively poured in seven and six points in the third stanza as SHS made a 21-19 push to whittle the lead down to 58-39 headed into the finale.

Laikyn Imler scored nine points for THS down the stretch as part of 24-11 run to close regulation while completing the 32-point outcome.

Southern made 19 total field goals — including four trifectas — and also went 6-of-10 at the free throw line for 60 percent.

Evans led SHS with 18 points, followed by Chaney with 11 points and Kinlee Thomas with seven markers.

Shaver was next with six points, while Timberlynn Templeton and Michelle Adkins respectively chipped in four and three points. Lauren Smith completed things with one point.

Trimble hit seven 3-pointers and 32 total field goals while also going 5-of-11 at the charity stripe.

Orsborne paced the guests with 18 points, with Emily Young and Imler respectively adding 17 and 13 points. Jayne Six also had 11 points for THS.

Southern returns to action Saturday when it hosts Ravenswood at 6 p.m.

