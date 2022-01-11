Lady Oaks rally past River Valley, 50-40

BIDWELL, Ohio — On a night where Chloe Chambers recorded her 1,000th career rebound, a few of the senior’s other hardwood skills took center stage.

Chambers scored 21 points, including 10 as part of a 21-7 fourth quarter surge, that helped visiting Oak Hill rally past the River Valley girls basketball team on Monday night in a 50-40 non-conference decision in Gallia County.

The host Lady Raiders (5-8) held leads after each of the first three quarters of play, but the Lady Oaks rode the hot hand of Chambers and sank 9-of-11 charity tosses down the stretch while turning a 33-31 deficit into an otherwise comfortable 10-point triumph.

RVHS got eight points from Lauren Twyman in the opening frame while building an 8-6 edge, then Twyman added another 10 points in the second canto in guiding the hosts to a 23-20 advantage at the break.

Twyman was limited to four points in each of the final two frames, and OHHS used an 11-10 spurt in the third stanza to close the gap down to 33-31 entering the finale.

Chambers grabbed her 1,000th career rebound on an offensive putback attempt with 4:06 left in regulation. After a brief stoppage to recognize the feat, Chambers sank the first of two free throws and ultimately handed Oak Hill a lead (38-37) it never relinquished.

River Valley made 15 total field goals — including six trifectas — and also went 4-of-6 at the free throw line for 67 percent.

Twyman led the hosts with a game-high 26 points, followed by freshman Kallie Burger with seven markers. Brooklin Clonch was next with three points, while Allie Holley and Savannah White completed things with two points each.

Brooke Howard followed Chambers for Oak Hill with a dozen markers.

River Valley is back in action Thursday when it hosts Alexander in a TVC Ohio contest at 7 p.m.

