Lady Hornets sting Gallia Academy, 41-34

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Gallia Academy girls basketball team suffered a 41-34 home loss to the Coal Grove Lady Hornets Monday evening in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

The Blue Angels (3-12, 0-8 OVC) held a good defensive pressure over the Lady Hornets (11-3, 7-1), taking an 8-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

However, the visitors powered back, scoring 16 points to the Blue and White’s eight, giving the road team a 22-16 advantage at halftime.

The Blue Angels started to mount a comeback in the third quarter, cutting the Lady Hornet lead down to three points, 29-26, heading into the final quarter.

Ultimately, Coal Grove was able to outlast the home team, putting up 12 points to Gallia Academy’s eight.

Leading the Blue Angels in scoring was senior Preslee Reed, who recorded three field goals and five free throws for a total of 11 points.

Behind her was senior Asia Griffin, who notched five field goals for 10 points.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy scoring were Chanee Cremeens with seven points and Kenya Peck with six points.

Leading the Lady Hornets was Abbey Hicks, who had two 3-pointers, four field goals and two free throws for a total of 16 points.

The Blue Angels will be back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday when they travel to take on the South Point Lady Pointers in another OVC contest.

Colton Jeffries

