Thursday games postponed in OVP area

A look at all of the local varsity events postponed due to impending inclement weather for Thursday, Jan. 6.
Boys Basketball
Huntington St. Joe at Hannan, ppd
Cross Lanes Christian at OVCS, ppd
Wahama at Sherman, ppd
Girls Basketball
Cross Lanes Christian at OVCS, ppd
Ironton at Gallia Academy, ppd
Southern at South Gallia, ppd
Waterford at Eastern, ppd
Nelsonville-York at Meigs, ppd
River Valley at Vinton County, ppd
Wrestling
Tri-match at River Valley, ppd
Point Pleasant at Parkersburg South, ppd