Defenders fall at Belpre Christian, 58-40

BELPRE, Ohio — The Ohio Valley Christian boys basketball team picked up a 58-40 road loss to the Belpre Christian Patriots Tuesday evening.

The Defenders (1-6) held the lead at the end of the first quarter, outscoring the Patriots 11-7.

However, the host team’s offense surged forward in the next set of eight minutes, outscoring the visitors 21-11 to go into halftime up 28-22.

The Defender offense was only able to put up six points in the third quarter, allowing the Patriots to take a 46-28 lead into the final quarter.

Both teams put up 12 points in the fourth, which meant the Defenders couldn’t close the gap in time.

Leading the Defenders in scoring was sophomore Austin Beaver, who recorded two 3-pointers, five field goals and five free throws for a total of 21 points.

Next was junior Bradley Haley, who netted four field goals for eight points.

Rounding out the Ohio Valley Christian scoring were Conner Walter with six points, Cash Burnett with four points and Michael Staufer with one point.

The Patriots were led by Jason Delay, who recorded six 3-pointers, three field goals and three free throws for a total of 27 points.

The Defenders will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they host the Cross Lanes Christian Warriors.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.