Lady Cats fall at Green, 65-9

FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — The Hannan girls basketball team is still searching for their first win of the 2021-22 campaign after a 65-9 road loss against the Green Lady Bobcats Wednesday evening.
The Lady Cats (0-4) struggled to find the basket throughout Wednesday’s game, trailing the Lady Bobcats 20-4 at the end of the first quarter.
The Navy and White were kept under 10 points throughout the rest of the game, including a scoreless third quarter.
Leading the Lady Cats in scoring was senior Rachel Ellis, who recorded two field goals and one free throw for a total of five points.
Sophomores Isabelle Bryant and Chloe Spears rounded out the Hannan scoring, scoring one field goal each for two points.
The Lady Bobcats (3-4) were led by Kasey Kimbler, who notched 20 field goals and 10 free throws for a total of 50 points.
This broke the school’s single-game points record.
Hannan was also in action Thursday when they hosted the Southern Lady Tornadoes.
The Lady Cats will be back on the court at 6 p.m. Monday when they host the Van Lady Bulldogs.
