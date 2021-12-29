Blue Devils burn Southeastern, 53-38

LONDONDERRY, Ohio — There was plenty of blue to pass around, but the Blue Devils didn’t leave with a sad feeling.

The Gallia Academy boys basketball team shot 48 percent from the field, led wire-to-wire and received a double-double effort from Isaac Clary en route to a 53-38 victory over host Southeastern on Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup at Larry Jordan Gymnasium in Ross County.

The visiting Blue Devils (5-3) had five different players score as part of a critical 20-8 first quarter surge that set the tone, with Clary and Brody Fellure leading that early charge with six and five points respectively.

The Panthers (3-8) kept things more competitive in the second frame, but GAHS still mustered a 9-8 run behind four points from Zane Loveday for a 29-16 edge at the break.

SEHS was never closer than 10 points in the third stanza and ultimately never closed to within two possessions the rest of the way.

The hosts won the third canto by a 12-11 margin and whittled the deficit down to 40-28 entering the finale. Gallia Academy closed regulation with a 13-10 spurt for its second straight victory.

The Blue Devils outrebounded SEHS by a sizable 35-19 overall margin, including an 11-6 edge on the offensive glass. The guests also committed 15 of the 25 turnovers in the contest.

GAHS made 21-of-44 shot attempts overall, including a 4-of-9 effort from behind the arc for 44 percent. Gallia Academy was also 7-of-12 at the free throw line for 58 percent.

Clary led the Blue Devils with game-high efforts of 16 points and 12 rebounds, followed by Fellure with 14 points and Loveday with eight markers.

Conner Roe was next with six points and Carson Call added five points, while Kenyon Franklin completed the winning mark with four points.

Call and Loveday each recorded three assists and Call also had a team-best three steals.

Southeastern shot just 32 percent from the field and went 7-of-15 from the charity stripe for 47 percent.

Ethan Carroll paced the Panthers with 16 points and Connor Smith followed with 11 points.

Gallia Academy returns to action Thursday when it travels to Waverly to face Unioto in the Hawhee Classic at 4 p.m.

