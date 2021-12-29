Meigs surges past Tornadoes, 82-65

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Steph Curry would have enjoyed this one.

The Meigs and Southern boys basketball teams combined for a total of 22 3-pointers in a Tri Valley Conference non-divisional matchup Tuesday evening, a 82-65 victory for the Maroon and Gold.

After a slow start, the two squads traded points and leads throughout most of the first quarter, totalling five lead changes.

The Marauders (7-3) pull away off the back of their 3-point shooting, nabbing nine of their last 11 points from beyond the arch, heading into the second quarter up 22-16.

The home team extended its lead with a 7-0 scoring run, eventually getting their lead into the double digits three minutes into the second.

However, the Tornadoes (4-6) attempted a late comeback in the first half.

The comeback was successful, with the Purple and Gold tying the game and taking a brief lead with a minute to go in the first half.

The Tornadoes capitalized on a Marauder cold streak, which saw the Maroon and Gold score only two points in four minutes.

The two squads went on to trade points, the Tornadoes scoring two free throws with two seconds left to enter halftime tied 38-38.

The visitors outscored the hosts 22-16 in the second quarter, a perfect parallel to the first.

The third quarter started out slowly for both teams, with the Marauders and Tornadoes making only one basket each in the first three minutes.

The Marauders scored 11 unanswered points to take the lead back, heading into the final quarter with a 58-48 advantage.

Other than one field goal, the Marauders got all of their points in the third quarter from behind the arch.

The Maroon and Gold proceeded to go on a 15-6 run more than midway through the fourth quarter to help cement their lead.

The Marauders corrected the problems they had in the second quarter, picking their shots better and staving off any further Tornado comeback attempts.

In shots, the Marauders had the advantage in 3-points and field goals, outscoring the Purple and Gold 14-8 and 17-15, respectively.

However, the Tornadoes scored more free throws 11-6.

Leading the Marauders in scoring was senior Coulter Cleland, who recorded one 3-pointer, six field goals and three free throws for a total of 18 points.

Next was junior Ethan Stewart, who got five 3-pointers and two free throws for 17 points.

Rounding out the Meigs scoring were Chase Garcia with eight points, Conlee Burnem with eight points, Morgan Roberts with eight points, Brayden Stanley with six points, Braylon Harrison with six points, Griffin Cleland with five points, Quentin Lewis with three points and Caleb Burnem with three points.

The Tornadoes were led by senior Aiden Hill, who notched two 3-pointers, six field goals and three free throws for a total of 21 points.

Behind him was senior Lincoln Rose, who got eight field goals and three free throws for 19 points.

Rounding out the Southern scoring were Cade Anderson with 11 points, Derek Griffith with six points, Cruz Brinager with six points and Brayden Otto with two points.

Both teams had a total of 22 rebounds.

The Maroon and Gold had 11 offensive and 11 defensive and were led by Coulter with nine.

The Purple and Gold had 10 offensive boards and 12 defensive, Rose leading the way with seven.

The Marauders will be back on the court at 7:15 p.m. Thursday when they host the Trimble Tomcats.

The Tornadoes will be back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday when they host the Ravenswood Red Devils.

Meigs junior Ethan Stewart (34) lets off a 3-point shot against the Tornadoes during a basketball game against Southern Tuesday evening in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_Meigs-Stewart.jpg Meigs junior Ethan Stewart (34) lets off a 3-point shot against the Tornadoes during a basketball game against Southern Tuesday evening in Rocksprings, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports Southern senior Aiden Hill (4) puts the ball up against the Marauder defense during a basketball game Tuesday evening in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_SHS-Hill.jpg Southern senior Aiden Hill (4) puts the ball up against the Marauder defense during a basketball game Tuesday evening in Rocksprings, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

