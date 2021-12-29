Oaks top River Valley, 65-47

OAK HILL, Ohio — The River Valley boys basketball team fell on the road 65-47 Tuesday evening to the Oak Hill Oaks in a non-conference matchup.

The Raiders (2-7) had trouble scoring in the first quarter, putting up only six points while the Oaks (5-5) notched 21.

The Silver and Black did a much better job in the second, scoring 14 points, but their first quarter performance meant they went into halftime down 38-20.

The road team’s performance improved into the third quarter, outscoring the hosts 15-11, heading into the fourth down 49-35.

However, they were unable to overcome the deficit in the final quarter.

The Silver and Black also got their lone 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.

In shots, the Oaks held the advantage in 3-pointers and free throws, outscoring the visitors 7-1 and 14-10, respectively.

However, the Raiders outdid the Oaks in field goals 17-15.

The Raiders were led in points by junior Jance Lambert, who recorded five field goals and eight free throws for a total of 18 points.

Behind him was senior Mason Rhodes, who got four field goals for eight points.

Rounding out the River Valley scoring were Ethan Schultz with six points, Kade Alderman with four points, Levi Green with three points, Caunnor Clay with two points, Kaden Thornton with two points, Braden McGuire with two points and Gary Truance with two points.

The Oaks were led by Gavin Howell, who recorded three 3-pointers, four field goals and five free throws for a total of 22 points.

The Raiders will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Point Pleasant Big Blacks.

