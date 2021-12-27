Eastern falls to Lady Buckeyes, 75-50

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The Eastern girls basketball team is back to .500 with a 75-50 road loss to the Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes Thursday evening.

The Lady Eagles (5-5) put up seven points in the first quarter, but were outscored by the Lady Buckeyes (7-3) 11-7.

The Green and Gold did better at scoring in the second quarter, but still went into halftime down 31-20.

Eastern’s offensive output continued to improve in the second half, but the Lady Buckeyes continued to outscore the road team.

Heading into the fourth quarter down 55-35, the Lady Eagles were unable to get back into contention.

In points, the Lady Eagles were led by junior Sydney Reynolds, who recorded one 3-pointer, seven field goals and four free throws for a total of 21 points.

Next was junior Erica Durst, who notched three field goals and five free throws for 11 points.

Rounding out the Eastern scoring were Juli Durst with eight points, Ella Carleton with five points, Hope Reed with three points and Emma Putman with two points.

The Lady Buckeyes were led by Airah Lavy, who recorded three 3-pointers, four field goals and two free throws for a total of 19 points.

The Lady Eagles will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face the Berne Union Lady Rockets.

