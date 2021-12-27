Point rallies past Panthers, 43-40

HAMLIN, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant boys basketball team has a winning streak going after a 43-40 road win against the Lincoln County Panthers Thursday evening.

The Big Blacks (2-4) held onto a slight 17-12 lead on the Panthers (1-2) at the end of the first quarter.

However, a slow second quarter allowed the home team to make a comeback, outscoring Point 9-4 to head into halftime with a 21-21 tie.

The bad news continued for Point Pleasant in the third quarter when the Panthers pulled ahead by 10 points to take a 38-28 lead heading into the final eight minutes.

Things turned around in the fourth quarter, with the Big Blacks playing well on both sides of the court.

The defense kept the Panthers to only two points in the final quarter, while the offense put up 15 points.

The comeback was capped off by junior Peyton Murphy hitting a buzzer beater, sealing the win for the Black and Red.

The Big Blacks were led in scoring by junior Eric Chapman, who recorded six field goals and one free throw for a total of 13 points.

He was followed by Murphy, who got three 3-pointers and one field goal for 11 points.

Rounding out the Point Pleasant scoring were Zach Beckett with seven points, Josh Chapman with five points, Zach McDaniel with three points, Luke Derenberger with two points and Josh Towe with two points.

The Panthers were led by Sawyer Tomblin who had two 3-pointers and two field goals for a total of 10 points.

The Big Blacks will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4 when they travel to face the River Valley Raiders.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.