Nitro slips past Lady Knights, 39-27

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The second half offense went very cold on the first day of winter.

The Point Pleasant girls basketball team was outscored 18-6 after halftime, allowing visiting Nitro to break a 21-all tie and claim a 39-27 decision on Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The Lady Knights (1-6) trailed 13-7 after one quarter of play, but the hosts made a 12-0 run to start the second frame for their largest lead of the game at 19-13.

The Lady Wildcats, however, countered with an 8-2 push and left the game knotted up at 21-all entering the break.

NHS made a 9-2 third quarter surge to take a 30-23 edge into the finale, then closed regulation with a 9-4 push to complete the 12-point outcome. PPHS was never closer than 30-25 in the fourth.

Nitro outrebounded the hosts by a 37-27 overall margin, including 15-8 on the offensive boards. Point Pleasant also committed 21 of the 37 turnovers in the contest.

The Lady Knights made 9-of-36 field goal attempts for 25 percent, including a 1-of-8 effort from behind the arc for 13 percent. Point was also 8-of-13 at the free throw line for 62 percent.

Tayah Fetty led PPHS with nine points and Brooke Warner followed with six points, while Kendal Connolly added five points to go along with a team-high six rebounds.

Mckenna Young was next with three markers, while Katelynn Martin and Baylie Rickard chipped in two points each to complete the tally.

Lena Elkins paced Nitro with 13 points and Ava Edwards contributed 10 points, while Taylor Maddox and Danielle Ward respectively added eight and six markers.

Point Pleasant was at Winfield on Thursday and returns to action Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, when it travels to Wayne for a non-conference tilt at 7 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.