Blue Devils burn Fairfield Union, 64-35

CENTENARY, Ohio — Taking care of business from the start.

The Gallia Academy boys basketball team stormed out to an 18-2 first quarter lead and never looked back Tuesday night during a 64-35 victory over visiting Fairfield Union in a non-conference matchup in Gallia County.

The Blue Devils (4-3) snapped a 2-game losing skid in impressive fashion as the hosts basically seized control from the opening tip and never looked back.

Kenyon Franklin and Isaac Clary respectively poured in seven and six points in that initial frame while building a 16-point first quarter lead, then Clary added another eight points as part of a 16-15 spurt in the second canto that gave GAHS a 34-17 cushion at the intermission.

The Falcons were never closer than 16 points the rest of the way as the Blue Devils hit four trifectas in the third stanza as part of a 20-13 run that resulted in a 54-30 edge headed into the finale. GAHS closed regulation with a 10-5 spurt to complete the 29-point triumph.

The Blue Devils outrebounded the guests by a 25-19 overall margin, but FUHS claimed an 8-4 edge on the offensive glass. The hosts also committed 13 of the 28 turnovers in the contest.

GAHS made 27-of-43 field goal attempts for a blistering 63 percent, including a 9-of-18 effort from 3-point range for 50 percent. Gallia Academy also went 1-of-5 at the free throw line for 20 percent.

Clary led the Blue Devils with 18 points and six rebounds, followed by Franklin with 13 points and Conner Roe with 12 markers. Zane Loveday and Brody Fellure respectively added eight and seven points as well.

Carson Wamsley, Drake Phillips and Carson Call completed the winning tally with two points each.

Brennen Rowles and Caleb Schmelzer paced Fairfield Union with nine points apiece, while Ted Harrah was next with eight markers.

Gallia Academy returns to action Tuesday, Dec. 28, when it travels to Southeastern for a non-conference tilt at 7 p.m.

