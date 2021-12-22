Rebels fall at Trimble, 72-41

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — The South Gallia boys basketball team got its second loss of the season Tuesday evening in a 72-41 home defeat to the Trimble Tomcats in a Tri Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.

The Tomcats (5-0, 3-0 TVC Hocking) put up 21 points in the first quarter, going up against the Rebels’ (3-2, 1-1) nine.

While the Red and Gold did better in the second quarter, putting up 11 points, they were still down 37-20 heading into halftime.

The Tomcats kept up the offensive pressure in the first half, putting up basket after basket.

Heading into the fourth quarter down 58-32, the Rebels weren’t able to cover the distance between themselves and Trimble.

The Rebels put up scoring stats of three 3-pointers, 13 field goals and six free throws, while the Tomcats put up a stat line of 5-23-11.

Leading the Rebels in scoring was senior Blaike Saunders and senior Tristan Saber with nine points.

Saunders had three 3-pointers while Saber had three field goals and three free throws.

Next was senior Brayden Hammond, who recorded four field goals for eight points.

Rounding out the South Gallia scoring were Ean Combs with seven points, Kyeler Rossitter with four points, Noah Cremeens with two points, Gabe Frazee with one point and Brycen Stanley with one point.

The Tomcats were led by Levi Weber, who got three 3-pointers, five field goals and two free throws for a total of 21 points.

The Rebels will be back on the court at 7 p.m. Jan. 4 when they travel to take on the Waterford Wildcats.

By Colton Jeffries

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

