Point wins Jason Eades Memorial Duals

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Just another day at the office.

The Point Pleasant wrestling team won all five of their head-to-head matches by at least 25 points last Saturday while claiming the team title at the 2021 Jason Eades Memorial Duals held at Point Pleasant High School.

The Big Blacks cruised to wins of 66-12 over Gallia Academy, 66-15 over Independence and 81-0 over Sissonville en route to winning the Black Pool, then the hosts psted wins of 57-22 over Fairmont Senior and 66-12 over Herbert Hoover in the championship pool.

Gallia Academy was fifth overall with a 3-2 record as the Blue Devils defeated Sissonville (54-15) and Independence (41-40), as well as Greenbrier West (40-39). GAHS also dropped a 60-15 decision to Braxton County.

Wahama was seventh out of 12 teams with a 3-2 mark, which included a 61-18 win over the Point Pleasant JV squad in the red pool. The White Falcons then notched victories over both Wirt County (54-30) and Independence (45-36) to complete the day.

The Big Blacks had eight grapplers go unbeaten, with Ethan Marcum serving as the only wrestler with five wins that didn’t come from a single forfeit. Marcum recorded two pinfall wins and a major decision to go along with a pair of decisions at 170 pounds.

Nathan Wood (113), Gunner Andrick (132), Mackandle Freeman (138) and Brayden Connolly (195) each posted 4-0 marks, while Conner Blessing (126), Derek Raike (152) and Dylan Keefer (220) all had 3-0 records apiece.

PPHS recorded 33 total pinfall wins in the five matches and also came away with the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler award, which went to Andrick after four pinfall wins in as many bouts.

Wahama had a pair of grapplers go unbeaten in Trey Ohlinger (220) and Nick Roush (195), although Roush competed in only one match. Ohlinger was a perfect 3-0 with three pinfalls, while Roush also scored a single pinfall win.

Kase Stewart (138) had a team-best four wins and three pinfalls with a 4-1 record. Connor Lambert also had three pinfall wins and a 3-1 mark at 120 pounds.

Gallia Academy’s team results were not available as of press time.

Raiders tie for 4th at Barnesville

BARNESVILLE, Ohio — River Valley notched four top-2 efforts and ultimately tied Indian Creek for fourth place Saturday at the 2021 Doan Ford Invitational held at Barnesville High School.

Aiden Greene was the lone weight class champion for the Raiders after clinching a pinfall win in the 215 title match.

Andrew Huck (138), Justin Stump (157) and Michael Conkle (165) all ended up placing second in their respective divisions.

Will Hash was third for RVHS at 190 pounds, while Nathan Brown placed fifth overall at 175 pounds. Evan Wilbur (126) and Landon Goheen (285) also ended up sixth in their respective weight classes.

Teays Valley won the event with 189.5 points, with Barnesville (187) and John Marshall (148.5) completing the top three spots.

Both River Valley and Indian Creek scored 141 points apiece in the 22-team field.

Meigs, Eastern compete at VCHS

McARTHUR, Ohio — Meigs was fifth and Eastern was sixth Saturday at the 2021 Spring Street Sports Invitational held at Vinton County High School.

The Marauders came away with six top-4 efforts and a final tally of 123 points, while the Eagles landed a trio of top-4 performances en route to 111 points.

Jacob Dailey (113), Joey Young (120), Damion Dailey (150) and Quentin Smith (215) all placed third to lead MHS, while Jacob Roblero (126) and Donald Patton (144) both came in fourth in their respective divisions.

Landon Basham had the top finish for Eastern after placing second in the 132-pound weight class. Gavin Smith (138) and Colton Bailey (150) respectively finished third and fourth for EHS as well.

Jackson won the team title with 234.5 points and Zane Trace was second out of 11 teams with 182.5 points.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Point Pleasant senior Ethan Marcum maintains leverage on an opponent during a 170-pound match on Saturday at the 2021 Jason Eades Memorial Duals tournament held in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_12.23-PP-Marcum.jpg Point Pleasant senior Ethan Marcum maintains leverage on an opponent during a 170-pound match on Saturday at the 2021 Jason Eades Memorial Duals tournament held in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.