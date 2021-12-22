Lady Bison surge past Wahama, 54-25

BUFFALO W.Va. — The Lady Falcons felt the full brunt of the herd.

The Wahama girls basketball team fell on the road 54-25 to the Buffalo Lady Bison Tuesday evening.

The Lady Bison (3-2) started Tuesday’s game on a 9-0 scoring run.

The Lady Falcons (1-4) had trouble with turning the ball over throughout the first quarter, and when they did make it to basket they couldn’t get their shots to land.

While the White and Red did make some shots in the first quarter, the Blue and Gold kept them at a comfortable distance, heading into the second quarter with a 16-5 lead.

The Lady Bison had complete control of the second quarter, extending their lead to 17 points.

The Lady Falcons were only able to get two points in the second set of eight minutes, heading into halftime down 27-7.

In the third quarter, Wahama got all of its points through 3-pointers, hitting three throughout the eight minutes.

However, those nine points could only do so much, as the home team extending their lead to 41-16 head into the fourth quarter.

Ultimately, the Lady Falcons couldn’t do much to change their situation in the final quarter, trading points with the Lady Bison before the final buzzer rang.

The Lady Bison held the advantage in all shot types in Tuesday’s game, hitting six 3-pointers, 16 field goals and five free throws, compared to Wahama’s stat line of 5-4-2.

Leading the Lady Falcons in points was senior Lauren Noble, who recorded three 3-pointers and two free throws for a total of 11 points.

Behind her was freshman Elissa Hoffman, who got one 3-pointer and one field goal for five points.

Rounding out the Wahama scoring were Kalyn Christian with four points, Amber Wolfe with three points and Kate Reynolds with two points.

Leading the Lady Bison in points was Abby Darnley, who notched two 3-pointers, four field goals and three free throws for a total of 17 points.

In rebounds, the Lady Falcons had eight offensive and 15 defensive for a total of 23, led by Noble with seven.

The Lady Bison had 12 offensive boards and 20 defensive for a total of 32, led by Chloe Hale with nine.

The Lady Falcons will be back on the court at 7 p.m. Thursday when they host the Tyler Consolidated Lady Knights.

Wahama senior Lauren Noble (30) shoots her shot from behind the 3-point line during a basketball game against the Buffalo Lady Bison Tuesday evening in Buffalo, W.Va.

By Colton Jeffries

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

