Lady Eagles soar past Fed Hock, 58-45

STEWART, Ohio — A gradual progression to success.

The Eastern girls basketball team won each of the four quarters by small margins Monday night and ultimately cruised to a 58-45 victory over host Federal Hocking in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Athens County.

The Lady Eagles (5-4, 2-2 TVC Hocking) led wire-to-wire after scoring the first seven points of regulation en route to a 14-10 first quarter advantage.

The Lady Lancers were never closer the rest of the first half as the guests made a 15-4 charge out of the second quarter gates for their largest lead of the night at 29-14. FHHS, however, closed the half with a 9-0 run and trailed 29-23 headed into the break.

Federal Hocking twice closed to within a single point at 29-28 and again at 31-30, but EHS ended the third period with a 10-4 run that extended the edge out to 41-34 entering the finale.

The Lady Lancers were never closer than two possessions the rest of the way as Eastern hit 11-of-15 free throw attempts — including a perfect 6-for-6 effort from Juli Durst — down the stretch to wrap up the double-digit triumph.

The Lady Eagles made 17 total field goals — including three trifectas — and also went 21-of-28 at the free throw line for 75 percent.

Erica Durst and Sydney Reynolds paced EHS with 16 points apiece, followed by Hope Reed and Juli Durst with 11 markers each. Emma Putman and Sydnee Adams completed the winning effort with two points each.

Reynolds also recorded a double-double with a team-best 12 rebounds.

Brennah Jarvis and Larissa McDaniel led Federal Hocking with 12 points each, with Isabella McVey adding nine points as well in the setback.

Eastern returns to play Thursday when it travels to Nelsonville-York for a non-conference tilt at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

