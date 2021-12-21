Lady Defenders top Hannan for 1st win

ASHTON, W.Va. — The glory went to the Buckeye State.

The Ohio Valley Christian girls basketball team got its first win of the season Monday evening, picking up a 47-21 road victory over the Hannan Lady Cats.

The two squads had scoring troubles in the opening minutes of Monday’s game.

The Lady Cats pulled away with a 4-2 lead.

After a scoring drought for both teams midway through the first quarter, the Lady Defenders tied things up with two minutes to go.

The Lady Defenders had prior opportunities to take the lead through free throws, but go 0-6 from the charity stripe in the first quarter.

The Navy and White took the lead off of a free throw of their own, ending the first quarter up 5-4.

After another scoring drought to start the second quarter, the Lady Defenders went ahead with a breakaway layup.

Tied 6-6 with four minutes to go, the Lady Defenders went on a run to go ahead 10-6.

After missing on the first eight tries, Ohio Valley Christian got its first free throw on the ninth go.

The Sky Blue and Gold extended their run to 12-0 over the course of the second quarter, going into halftime up 18-8.

The Lady Defenders kept their momentum going by going on a 9-0 scoring run to begin the third quarter.

The Lady Cats had trouble getting some crucial shots to land throughout the second half, while OVC excelled at getting points off of the fast break, getting rebounds and speeding down the court and getting the layup.

From the fourth quarter on, the Lady Defenders were able to hold off the Lady Cats, cruising to their first victory of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Lady Defenders had the lone 3-pointer of the night, along with the field goal lead at 20-8.

The Lady Cats had the edge in free throws at 5-4.

Leading the Lady Defenders in scoring was senior Lalla Hurlow, who recorded 12 field goals and three free throws for a total of 27 points.

Behind her was junior Christina Dong, who got one 3-pointer and five field goals for 13 points.

Rounding out the Ohio Valley Christian scoring were Madeline Young with five points and Madison Beaver with two points.

Leading the Lady Cats in scoring was sophomore Miranda Smith, who notched five field goals and one free throw for 11 points.

Second was Makenzie Simmons, who got 1 field goal and three free throws for five points.

Rounding out the Hannan scoring were Grace Mayes with three points, Rachel Ellis with three points and Braelyn Hall with two points.

In rebounds, the Lady Defenders had 12 offensive and 22 defensive for a total of 34 and were led by Hurlow with eight.

The Lady Cats had 12 offensive rebounds and 23 defensive for a total of 35 and were led by Ellis with 12.

The Lady Defenders will be back on the court at 5 p.m. Thursday when they host the Sciotoville Community Tartans.

The Lady Cats will be back in action at 6 p.m. when they travel to face the Green Lady Bobcats.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Ohio Valley Christian senior Lalla Hurlow (35) takes the ball up to the basket against the Lady Cats during a basketball game against Hannan Monday evening in Ashton, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_OVC-Hurlow.jpg Ohio Valley Christian senior Lalla Hurlow (35) takes the ball up to the basket against the Lady Cats during a basketball game against Hannan Monday evening in Ashton, W.Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports Hannan sophomore Miranda Smith (3) drives the ball against the Lady Defender defense during a basketball game against Ohio Valley Christian Monday evening in Ashton, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/12/web1_Han-Smith.jpg Hannan sophomore Miranda Smith (3) drives the ball against the Lady Defender defense during a basketball game against Ohio Valley Christian Monday evening in Ashton, W.Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.