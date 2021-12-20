Lady Raiders fall to Spring Valley, 62-48

BIDWELL, Ohio — A tough go of things in the middle rounds.

Visiting Spring Valley used a 34-18 surge in the middle two quarters to pull away from the River Valley girls basketball team on Saturday during a 62-48 non-conference decision in Gallia County.

The Lady Raiders (4-4) stayed competitive in the opening frame as Lauren Twyman and Carlee Manley combined for 10 points, but the hosts still trailed 15-12 through eight minutes of play.

The Lady Timberwolves received six points from Dria Parker during a 16-10 second quarter push that increased the halftime lead to 31-22, then Hallie Bailey poured in eight points during an 18-8 third period surge for a comfortable 49-30 cushion entering the finale.

Twyman added seven points and Kallie Burger chipped in five markers down the stretch as RVHS closed regulation with a 17-12 run to wrap up the 14-point outcome.

The Lady Raiders made 19 total field goals — including four 3-pointers — and also went 5-of-10 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

Twyman led the hosts with a game-high 16 points, followed by Haylee Eblin with nine points and Burger with six markers. Manley was next with four points, while Brooklin Clonch and Savannah White contributed three points each.

Allie Holley and Morrisa Barcus provided two points apiece for River Valley. Emma Truance completed the scoring with one point.

Bailey paced SVHS with 14 points, followed by Holley Riggs with eight points and Allie Daniels with seven markers.

River Valley was at Meigs on Monday and returns to action on Wednesday, Dec. 29, when it travels to Southern for a non-conference matchup at 6:30 p.m.

