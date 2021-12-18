South Gallia rolls past Lady Jeeps, 62-56

SOUTH WEBSTER, Ohio — Now that’s how you bounce back.

After dropping its first decision of the 2021-22 season Thursday, the South Gallia girls basketball team responded in a big way Saturday following a 62-56 victory over host South Webster in a non-conference matchup in Scioto County.

The Lady Rebels (5-1) nailed 11 trifectas and broke a 26-all halftime score with a pivotal 20-14 third quarter push that included five 3-pointers, a trio of which were netted by Tori Triplett over that span.

Both teams scored 16 points apiece down the stretch, allowing SGHS to complete the 6-point triumph. The guests trailed 15-14 after one quarter of play and used a 12-11 second period push to knot things up at 26-all at the break.

South Gallia made 22 total field goals — half of which were 3-pointers — and also went 7-of-13 at the free throw line for 54 percent.

Emma Clary led the Lady Rebels with 21 points, followed by Triplett with 20 points and Macie Sanders with nine markers. Jessie Rutt was next with seven points, while Lindsey Wells and Ryleigh Halley completed the winning tally with three and two points respectively.

The Lady Jeeps netted 24 total field goals — including three trifectas — and sank 4-of-6 charity tosses for 67 percent.

Bri Claxon paced SWHS with 20 points and Faith Maloney chipped in 14 markers, while Bella Claxon and Riley Raynard respectively contributed eight and seven points. Skylar Zimmerman and Makayla Raynard completed things with five and two points.

South Gallia hosts Belpre on Monday in a TVC Hocking contest at 6:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

