Lady Eagles maul Miller, 61-26

HEMLOCK, Ohio — Getting back on track.

The Eastern girls basketball team snapped a 2-game losing skid on Wednesday night with a 61-26 victory over host Miller in a non-conference matchup in Perry County.

The Lady Eagles (4-4) found themselves in a quick 4-0 hole, but the guests countered with an 18-6 surge that resulted in an 18-10 advantage after one period of play.

Sydney Reynolds and Juli Durst chipped in four points apiece as part of 14-8 second quarter push that allowed EHS to enter the break leading 32-18.

Erica Durst poured in 11 points during a pivotal 17-2 third quarter charge that led to a comfortable 49-20 cushion headed into the finale. Eastern closed regulation with a 12-6 run to wrap up the 35-point triumph.

The Lady Eagles went 25-of-74 from the field for 34 percent, including a 2-of-11 effort from behind the arc for 18 percent. The guests were also 9-of-11 at the free throw line for 82 percent.

Erica Durst led EHS with 22 points, followed by Reynolds with 18 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

Juli Durst was next with eight points and Hope Reed added seven points, while Emma Putman, Leah Spencer and Ella Carleton completed the winning tally with two markers each.

Olivia Dishon paced Miller with seven points, while Jace Agriesti and Abby Keller contributed six points apiece in the setback.

Eastern outrebounded MHS by a 44-37 overall margin, including a 23-14 edge on the offensive glass. EHS also committed only 10 of the 39 turnovers in the contest.

The Lady Eagles return to action Monday when they travel to Stewart to face Federal Hocking in a TVC Hocking matchup at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

