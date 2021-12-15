Rio Grande wrestling splits tri-match

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande wrestling team divided a pair of matches hosted by Mount St. Joseph University on Sunday at the Harrington Center.

The RedStorm dropped a 44-9 decision to the host Lions, but rebounded to knock off Ancilla College, 42-18.

Rio’s only wins against MSJ came from freshman Mitchell Freeman (Point Pleasant, WV), who defeated Vernell Hawkins by fall at 4:03 of their 149-pound match and freshman Thomas Mabry (St. Marys, OH), who posted an 8-4 decision over Jesse Younce at 165 pounds.

Freeman also picked up a forfeit victory against Ancilla.

All of the RedStorm’s wins over the Chargers were by forfeit, except freshman Owenn Meyer’s (Filer, ID) fall over Patrick Adamczyk at 2:31 of their 184-pound bout.

Rio’s forfeit victories came from sophomore Lucas Chess (Urbana, OH) at 125, freshman Kaylin Foust (Charlotte, NC) at 157, freshman Ryan Troyer (Kotzebue, AK) at 165, sophomore Kiah Smith (Millfield, OH) at 174 and freshman Logan Huggins (Evansville, IN) at 197.

The RedStorm also had three exhibition wins against Ancilla.

Chess pinned Ke’Shon Edmond at 5:22 wrestling at 133 pounds, Freeman pinned Nelson Roberts at 1:46 of their 149-pound showdown and Smith defeated Matthew Morris, 11-9, wrestling at 184 pounds.

Rio’s losses to the Chargers were by forfeit at 133 and 141 pounds, while freshman Michael Peneski (Port Washington, NY) was pinned by Sergio Bueno at 2:06 of their 285-pound match.

Against Mount St. Joseph, Chess dropped a 10-5 decision to Jorden Zigo at 125 pounds; Foust was pinned by Dylan Deck at 4:33 of their 157 pound match; Smith suffered a 20-5 technical fall at the hands of Cornell Beachem, Jr. in the 174-pound division; Meyer was pinned by Antonio McCloud at 32 seconds of their 184-pound match; and Peneski fell by fall to Bradley Smith at 2:47 of their 285-pound get together.

Troyer was also pinned by Deck at 1:14 of their exhibition match.

Rio Grande returns to action on Jan. 8 at the Waynesburg (Pa.) University Invitational.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.