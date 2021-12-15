Pointers fend off Gallia Academy, 58-53

CENTENARY, Ohio — This was a game of Gordian proportions.

The Gallia Academy boys basketball team had nine ties and five lead changes in a 58-53 home loss to the South Point Pointers Tuesday evening in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

The Pointers (5-0, 3-0 OVC) started the game hot, hitting two consecutive three’s to jump ahead 6-0.

However, the Blue Devils (3-2, 1-2) answered back with points of their own to cut the South Point lead down.

After tying the game 11-11, the Blue Devils took the lead off of a 6-0 scoring run of their own.

One team the Blue and White did well in the beginning was getting points inside of the paint, using their bigs to get the ball above the Pointer defense, leaving the hoop open.

The Blue Devils close out the first quarter with a 19-13 lead.

The Blue and Gold started the second quarter with yet another 6-0 scoring run to tie the game 19-19.

The two squads proceeded to trade points throughout the second, heading into halftime tied 24-24.

The Pointers employed a different shooting strategy in the second quarter.

In the first quarter, South Point made a lot of their shots from the outside, whereas in the second, the visitors drove to the basket more, keeping the Blue Devil defense guessing.

On the other side of the court, the Pointers did a better job in containing the big boys in Blue and White, giving the home team a harder time in the paint.

Rebounds were also flipped in between the first two quarters.

While the Blue Devils had the lion’s share of boards in the first quarter, they were kept to only three in the second.

The Blue Devils have turnover troubles to start the third quarter, giving the Pointers the opportunity to take a 31-26 lead.

The home team fought its way back into another tie, 33-33, but soon after the Pointers pull away once again.

While the Blue Devils only got four rebounds in the third, two of those were of the offensive variety, giving the home team crucial opportunities at second chance points.

A 3-pointer with under a minute to go cuts the Pointer lead to 19-13 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils get their final lead of the game after a 7-0 scoring run at the beginning of the final quarter, but the Pointers take the lead back for the final time after hitting a couple free throws.

South Point sealed the game after making 5-consecutive free throws with under a minute to go, shutting the home team out from any further comebacks.

In shooting, the Pointers had the edge in 3-pointers and free throws, edging the Blue Devils 4-3 and 16-6, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Blue and White made more field goals, having a 19-15 advantage over South Point.

In scoring, the Blue Devils were led by senior Zane Loveday, who had one 3-pointer and seven field goals for a total of 17 points.

Behind him was junior Brody Fellure, who notched one 3-pointer, five field goals and two free throws for 15 points.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy scoring were Carson Call with eight points, Issac Clary with eight points, Wesley Saunders with three points and Conner Roe with two points.

Caleb Schneider was the scoring leader for the Pointers, making eight field goals and five free throws for a total of 21 points.

In rebounds, the Blue Devils had seven offensive and 15 defensive for a total of 22, led by Clary with seven.

The Pointers also had seven offensive rebounds and 16 defensive for a total of 23, led by Mason Kazee and Xander Dornon with six each.

The Blue Devils will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they host the Fairland Dragons.

