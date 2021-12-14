Lady Rebels double up Federal Hocking, 60-30

STEWART, Ohio — These Lady Rebels are still running.

The South Gallia girls basketball team remains unbeaten after a 60-30 road win against the Federal-Hocking Lady Lancers in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup Monday evening.

The Lady Rebels (4-0, 2-0 TVC Hocking) took control right away in Monday’s game, outscoring the Lady Lancers (0-4, 0-2) 19-2 in the first quarter.

This started a streak which saw the Red and Gold outscore the hosts in every quarter.

The Lady Rebels got the vast majority of their points from inside the paint, only accounting for one made shot outside of the 3-point arch.

South Gallia also shot above 50 percent in free throws, making 13 shots out of 21 attempts.

After heading into the second half up 37-13, the Lady Rebels didn’t look back.

The Red and Gold defense kept the Lady Lancers to only seven points in the third quarter, while the offense racked up 12 of their own to head into the last quarter up 49-20.

The road team went on to cruise to a 30-point victory.

Leading the Lady Rebels in scoring was freshman Emma Clary, who recorded 10 field goals and one free throw for a total of 21 points.

Behind her was sophomore Tori Triplett, who got four field goals and two free throws for 10 points.

Sophomore Macie Sanders and senior Jessie Rutt were next in line, getting eight points each.

Rounding out the South Gallia scoring were Lindsey Wallace with seven points, Ryleigh Halley with four points and Madison Summers with two points.

Leading the Lady Lancer scoring was Brennah Jarvis, who got four 3-pointers, one field goal and four free throws for a total of 18 points.

The Lady Rebels will be back in action at 6:30 p.m. Thursday when they host the Waterford Lady Wildcats.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.