Lady Cats claw past Eastern, 62-49

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — The hosts just couldn’t crash the party.

Jayne Six reached the 1,000-point plateau for her career and visiting Trimble overcame first- and third-quarter deficit Monday night to claim a 62-49 victory over the Eastern girls basketball team in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup at The Nest.

The Lady Eagles (3-4, 1-2 TVC Hocking) received seven points from Sydney Reynolds and six points from Erica Durst in the opening frame en route to a 17-11 advantage, but the Lady Tomcats countered with a 22-14 second quarter surge to secure a narrow 33-31 edge at the break.

Reynolds and Durst poured in all but two points during a 13-10 third quarter push that again gave EHS a 44-43 lead headed into the finale.

Six — who had only five points through three periods of play — racked up eight points down the stretch as THS closed regulation with a 19-5 run to complete the 13-point outcome.

Eastern made 20 total field goals — including one 3-pointer — and also went 8-of-15 at the free throw line for 53 percent.

Reynolds paced EHS with 21 points, followed by Erica Durst with 16 points and Juli Durst with six markers. Hope Reed and Ella Carleton completed the scoring with four and two points, respectively.

Brianna Orsborne led Trimble with a game-high 24 points, 20 of which came in the first half. Six was next with 13 points and Emily Young added 12 markers as well for the victors.

Eastern returns to action Wednesday when it travels to Corning to face Miller in a non-conference tilt at 6:30 p.m.

