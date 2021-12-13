Defenders drop pair of road games

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — The Ohio Valley Christian Defenders (1-4) boys basketball team fell 52-38 in a road contest to the Heritage Christian Saints (4-2) Friday evening.

The Saints came away with the lead at the end of the first quarter, heading into the second with a 15-9 advantage.

The Defenders had some problems scoring throughout Friday’s game, not breaking into the double digits for point totals until the final eight minutes.

The Blue and Gold got the vast majority of their points inside the arch, netting 15 field goals while only getting one 3-pointer.

The Defenders’ performance on the charity stripe was a mixed bag, getting five points off 10 attempts for a 50-50 split.

The road team did eventually outscore the hosts 14-12 in the final quarter, but by then the damage had been done.

Leading the Defenders in scoring was sophomore Austin Beaver, who netted one 3-pointer, five field goals and one free throw for a total of 13 points.

Behind him was senior Conner Walter, who got five field goals for 10 points, and in third was junior Bradley Haley who had two field goals and five free throws for nine points.

Rounding out the OVCS scoring were Ethan Haley with two points, Josh Staufer with two points and Cody Mathias with two points.

Leading the Saints in scoring was JJ Fox, who notched three 3-pointers and seven field goals for 23 points.

OVCS falls to Lions

The Defenders also played a road game Saturday, falling 80-34 to the Teays Valley Christian Lions (7-1).

While OVCS did have some trouble scoring in the first half, the road team had a better job getting the ball into the basket.

The Defenders scored 28 of their 34 points in the third and fourth quarters.

Walter led the Defenders in scoring during Saturday’s game, getting one 3-pointer, four field goals and three free throws for 14 points.

Next was Haley with four field goals for eight points.

Rounding out the scoring were Austn Beaver with seven points, Michael Staufer with three points and Zane Hurlow with two points.

Leading the Lions in scoring was Kris Lin, who had five field goals and five free throws for 15 points.

The Defenders will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, when they host the Hannan Wildcats.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.