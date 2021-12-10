Lady Marauders topple Point, 74-55

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The Lady Knights have been conquered.

The Meigs girls basketball team scored an interstate win, besting the Point Pleasant Lady Knights (0-3) at home 74-55 Thursday evening.

The Lady Marauders (4-1) and the Lady Knights both started Thursday’s game slowly, not making their first shots in the opening minutes.

Point Pleasant got the first points of the contest three minutes in, scoring a 3-pointer.

This kicked off a 8-0 scoring run for the Black and Red.

However, the Maroon and Gold soon warmed up, staging a comeback that cut the Point Pleasant lead to one.

The two squads proceeded to trade baskets for the rest of the quarter, ending the first with the Lady Knights up 12-11.

The Lady Marauders got their first lead of the game in the first minute of the second quarter.

This kicked off a quarter which saw two ties and five lead changes.

After the Lady Knights took a 22-18 lead with 4:42 to go, the host team responded by going on an 11-2 scoring run, taking the lead that they ultimately would not lose.

However, the visitors did do a bit of scoring as the time ticked away in the second quarter, cutting the Lady Marauder lead down to 35-21 heading into halftime.

Meigs truly stepped on the gas in the second half.

The host team constantly kept the Lady Knights at bay in the opening minutes.

While Point Pleasant did well in making their shots, the Lady Marauders always responded with points of their own, keeping the distance on the scoreboard the same.

For a large stretch of the third quarter, the Lady Knights were only able to get points through free throws, which meant that while the Black and Red got points on the board, they were only chipping away at the Meigs lead without doing any substantial damage to it.

Point Pleasant also had trouble turning the ball over in the second half, making mental mistakes which the Lady Marauders capitalized on.

Heading into the fourth quarter with a 53-45 lead, the Lady Marauders put their advantage past 10-points and beyond.

The home team had a major advantage in the paint, using their bigs to get the inside pass and the layups.

The Black and Red were not able to respond in the time left, sealing the win for the hosts.

Leading the Lady Marauders in scoring was senior Mallory Hawley, who recorded one 3-pointer, eight field goals and six free throws for a total of 25 points.

Behind her was junior Ryle Lisle, who got eight field goals and six free throws for 22 points.

Rounding out the Meigs scoring were Delana Wright with eight points, Maggie Musser with seven points, Jennifer Parker with six points and Andrea Mahr with six points.

The Lady Knights were led by senior Tayah Fetty, who recorded two 3-pointers, five field goals and five free throws for 21 points.

Behind her was senior Brooke Warner, who notched four 3-pointers, one field goal and two free throws for 16 points.

Getting the rest of the Point Pleasant scoring were Kendal Connolly with six points, McKenna Young with six points, Matti Fields with three points, Baylie Rickard with two points and Kaylee Byus with one point.

In rebounds, the Lady Marauders were led by Hawley with nine and the Lady Knights were led by Young with seven.

The Lady Marauders will be back on the court at 6 p.m. Saturday when they travel across state lines to take on the Wahama Lady Falcons.

The Lady Knights will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Ripley Lady Vikings.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

