Rio’s Davis named HM All-American

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – University of Rio Grande senior forward Chase Davis is among those named to the 2021 NAIA Women’s Soccer All-America Team.

The Huntington, W.Va. native and Spring Valley High School graduate made the squad as an honorable mention selection.

Davis was named both the River States Conference Player of the Year and the league’s Offensive Player of the Year after leading the RedStorm (11-6-2) to a runner-up finish in both regular season play and the RSC Tournament.

She finished with a team-high 10 goals and 26 points.

Davis also becomes just the third player in the history of the Rio program to earn All-American recognition, joining Kasey Crow and Peyton Davis, who were also honorable mention picks in 2014 and 2018, respectively.

No other player from an RSC institution was honored.

Ana Paula Santos from William Carey (Miss.) was named the NAIA Player of the Year for the second consecutive year. She had 86 career goals and 217 points in her career and helped guide her team to a national title in 2018.

Overall, Central Methodist (Mo.), Tennessee Southern and William Carey led all teams at the top with five honorees on the top three teams. Tennessee Southern led all institutions with three first team selections.

The NAIA All-America Committee, which consists of the NAIA-Women’s Soccer Coaches Association officers and seven additional women’s soccer coaches, selected three 11-member teams and the honorable mention teams.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

