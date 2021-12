9 locals on WVSWA football teams

WHEELING, W.Va. — Mason County came away with nine total selections on the 2021 West Virginia Sports Writers Association all-state football teams in Class AA and Class A, as voted on by a select panel of media members in the Mountain State.

Point Pleasant — after a 9-1 regular season that resulted in the program’s first home playoff contest since 2018 — led Mason County with seven honorees in the double-A list, while Wahama came away with two selections in the Class A field.

The Big Blacks (9-2) had a first team offense honoree in junior running back Gavin Jeffers, while junior quarterback Evan Roach was a second team offense selection as a utility player.

Seniors Josh Towe, Brayden Connolly, Colby Price and Elicia Wood were named to the Class AA honorable mention squad, as was junior Cody Schultz.

Atticus Goodson of Independence was named the first team captain on offense and Devin Hatfield of Herbert Hoover was the first team defensive captain in double-A.

Briar Begler of Roane County was the Class AA offensive captain on the second team, while Dylan Ours of Fairmont Senior was the second team defensive captain.

The White Falcons (5-5) had a pair of honorable mention selections in junior Trey Ohlinger and sophomore Sawyer VanMatre on the Class A football team.

Gus Morrison of Ritchie County was named the first team offensive captain and Drew Clendenin of Buffalo was the first team captain on defense in single-A.

Seth Richards of Doddridge County was the Class A offensive captain on the second team, while Drew Boczek of Clay-Battelle was the second team defensive captain.

2021 WVSWA Class AA All-State Football Team

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Wide Receiver: Jacorian Green, Bluefield; Tariq Miller, North Marion.

Offensive Line: Eric Smith, Fairmont Senior; Toby Copen, Roane County; Logan Isom, Independence; Gabe Keech, Poca; Seth Patton, Sissonville.

Running Back: Atticus Goodson, Independence (Captain); Jeremiah King, Robert C. Byrd; Amir Hairston, Bluefield; Gavin Jeffers, Point Pleasant.

Quarterback: Gavin Barkley, Berkeley Springs.

Kicker: Levi Paxton, Herbert Hoover.

Utility: Toby Payne, Poca; Judah Price, Independence.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Line: Brady Grimmett, Independence; Isaiah Chapman, Herbert Hoover; Gabe Ryan, Keyser; Jacob Morton, Clay County.

Linebacker: Ryker Brown, Bluefield; Jordan Harvey, Independence; Bryson Pinardo, Shady Spring; Evan Warne, Robert C. Byrd.

Defensive Back: Cyrus Goodson, Independence; Luke Robinette, Frankfort; Devin Hatfield, Herbert Hoover (Captain).

Utility: Will Sarsfield, East Fairmont; Trey Bowers, Independence; Kolton Goldie, Logan.

Punter: Logan Dodrill, Liberty.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Wide Receiver: Shawn Lord, Berkley Springs; Dylan Blake, PikeView.

Offensive Line: Cody Nantz, Scott; Roman Milam, Nicholas County; Jaxon Cunningham, Winfield; Wyatt Minor, Robert C. Byrd; Kobi O’Dell, Lincoln.

Running Back: Kaleb Clark, Nicholas County; Germaine Lewis, Fairmont Senior; Peyton Clark, Frankfort; Briar Begler, Roane County (Captain).

Quarterback: Logan Phalin, Independence.

Kicker: Mor Ilderton, Winfield.

Utility: Evan Roach, Point Pleasant; Dane Hatfield, Herbert Hoover.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Line: Trace Wagner, RCB; Charlie Price, Wyoming East; Koby Toothman, Fairmont Senior; AJ Dunbar, Poca.

Linebacker: Dylan Ours, Fairmont Senior (Captain); Tyler Curry, North Marion; Jaxson Damron, Wayne; Andrew Young, Poca.

Defensive Back: Chance Johnson, Bluefield; Kaden Delaney, Grafton: Evan Dennison, Fairmont Senior.

Utility: Nathan Harper, Herbert Hoover; Chris Mickey, Liberty (Raleigh); Levi Moore, Lincoln.

Punter: Seth Earnest, Keyser.

HONORABLE MENTION

Caleb Allawat, Nitro; Gaven Allison, Herbert Hoover; Hunter Bartley, Herbert Hoover; Josh Blake, Oak Glen; Sammy Bradfield, Keyser; Levi Burdette, Clay County; Jacob Burns, Herbert Hoover; Bray Boggs, Winfield; Noah Casto, Clay County; Michael Cheek, Independence; Jaxon Cogar, Westside; Dylan Conley, Oak Glen; Brayden Connolly, Point Pleasant; Blake Cook, Wyoming East; Brody Dalton, Chapmanville; Skyler Delk, Roane County; Kohl Farmer, Chapmanville; Ryan Elkins, Herbert Hoover; DJ Fuller, Bluefield; Dylan Glasscock, Mingo Central; Shadraq Greathouse, Roane County; Matt Greenlief, Oak Glen; Jeff Girod, Nicholas County; Shawn Hale, Bluefield; Brody Hall, North Marion; Chris Harmon, PikeView; Jordan Hayes; Wes Hill, Nicholas County; Antwan Hilliard, Lincoln; RJ Jones, Chapmanville; Norman Kennedy, Mingo Central; Carson Kirk, Logan; Trevor Lowe, Nitro; Corey Lyons, Weir; Cooper Martin, Scott, SR; T.D. May, Poca; Braxton McKinney, Independence; Logan Musgrave, North Marion; Kayson Nealy, Fairmont Senior; Benny Oates, Keyser; Colton Paxton, Roane County; Carter Perry, Winfield; Bryson Phipps, Nicholas County; Colby Price, Point Pleasant; Eli Pridemore, Chapmanville; Caleb Richmond, Shady Spring; Ty’Mir Ross, Berkeley Springs; Gene Sams, Clay County; James Sellards, Shady Spring; Jacob Showalter, Shady Spring; Cody Schultz, Point Pleasant; Aiden Slack; Chase Snyder, Frankfort; Landon Stone, Scott; Bryson Tate, Winfield; Evan Thompson, Berkeley Springs; Josh Towe, Point Pleasant; BJ Williams, Clay County; Jacob Wiseman, Sissonville; Alan Withrow, Poca; Malakai Woodard-Jones, Poca; Jordan Wolfe, Poca; Landon Wolfe, Wayne; Elicia Wood, Point Pleasant; Kobe Vanhoose, Wayne; Parker VanMeter, Frankfort; Caleb Whittaker, Shady Spring; Caden Younblood, Keyser; Jordan Hayes, Logan; Aiden Slack, Logan.

2021 WVSWA Class A All-State Football Team

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Wide Receiver: Dawson Price, East Hardy; Avery Chapman, Gilmer County.

Offensive Line: Adam Burnside, Doddridge County; Colton Melrose, Williamstown; Jakobey Meadows, James Monroe; Deante Suggs, Wheeling Central; Conner Shaffer, Ritchie County.

Running Back: Ty Nickell, Greenbrier West; Lorenzo Ferrera, Wheeling Central.

Quarterback: Ethan Haught, Ritchie County.

Kicker: Eli Tucker, Wheeling Central.

Utility: Gus Morrison, Ritchie County (Captain); Tony Bailey, Mount View; Maxwell Molessa, Williamstown; Ean Hamric, Gilmer County.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Line: Drew Clendenin, Buffalo (Captain); Malachi Hinger, Moorefield; Ayden Baker, Wheeling Central; Isaiah Purdue, Van.

Linebacker: Rickie Allen, Williamstown; Dylan Knight, Doddridge County; Aden Isaacs, Midland Trail; CJ Winnell, Sherman.

Defensive Back: Eli Allen, James Monroe; Jared Jones, Doddridge County; Isaac Ball, Cameron.

Utility: Wesley Hill, Ravenswood; Ayden Simms, Midland Trail; Garrett Gibson, Tygarts Valley.

Punter: Riley Tackett, Tygarts Valley.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Wide Receiver: Evan Quering, Madonna; Noah Lang, East Hardy.

Offensive Line: Ian Spadafore, Doddridge County; Chase Franklin, Greenbrier West; Riley Boley, St. Marys; Austin Morgan, Pocahontas County; Gavin Bell, Ritchie County.

Running Back: Carson Shriver, Clay-Battelle; Sean Winfrey, Tyler Consolidated; Blake Funk, Moorefield.

Quarterback: Santino Arlia, Madonna.

Kicker: Talon Shockey, Midland Trail.

Utility: TJ Bell, Mount View; Seth Richards, Doddridge County (Captain); Dustin Adkins, Meadow Bridge.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Line: Ty Roles, Meadow Bridge; Dale Hockman, East Hardy; Austin Bartlett, Ritchie County.

Linebacker: Mason Miller, East Hardy; Riley Watkins, Wheeling Central; Tyson Adkins, Summers County; Justin Grimmett, Man; Ridge Flores, Van.

Defensive Back: Payton Neeley, Cameron; Colton Hesson, Williamstown; Levi Teets, Trinity.

Utility: Duke Dodson, Summers County; Drew Boczek, Clay-Battelle (Captain); Chase McClung, Greenbrier West.

Punter: Connor Bell, Webster County.

HONORABLE MENTION

Johnny Arnett, Clay-Battelle; Jaycent Ash, Doddridge County; Brady Baker, James Monroe; Joey Baker, Paden City; Marcus Barnes, Magnolia; Shaun Booth, Van; Parker Bunch, South Harrison; Gunnar Bryan, Cameron; Cole Burkett, Cameron; Noah Burnside, South Harrison; Colby Buzzard, Sherman; Mason Chisler, Clay-Battelle; Drake Cole, Summers County; Ethan Colegrove, Tug Valley; Rian Cooper, Meadow Bridge; Aiden Corbett, Williamstown; Peyton Day, Petersburg; Anthony Finn, Trinity; Erik Flynn, East Hardy; Brady Green, Van; Devin Greene, Montcalm; Jacob Haddix, South Harrison; TJ Hager, Sherman; Justin Haggerty, Mount View; Jeremiah Harless, Man; Cody Harrell, Midland Trail; Jayden Helmick, Tyler Consolidated; Josh Hypes, Richwood; Charles Ibbeson, Doddridge County; Kaden Johnson, Magnolia; Isaac Joy, Williamstown; Jakob Kassey, Clay-Battelle; Cameron Kearns, Buffalo; Tanner Kirk, Tug Valley; Kyle Knight, Trinity; JJ Knotts, Tucker County; Case Landis, Tyler Consolidated; Ethan Lane, Ravenswood; Grant Lively, James Monroe; Ryan Long, Mount View; James McClure, Meadow Bridge; Grady McFee, Wirt County; Bryce McKinney, Doddridge County; Coleman Mongold, Moorefield; Marlon Moore, Ritchie County; Rylee Morgan, River View; Connor Mullins, Meadow Bridge; Allen Nestor, Clay-Battelle; Wyatt Norman, St. Marys; Trey Ohlinger, Wahama; Kolton Parsons, Wirt County; Caleb Ratcliffe, Wheeling Central; Cooper Ridgeway, James Monroe; Dalton Rollo, Sherman; Josh Roush, St. Marys; Robert Ruffner, Midland Trail; Branson See, Moorefield; Gabe Stewart, Doddridge County; Dale Treadway, Greenbrier West; Sawyer VanMatre, Wahama; Caleb Webb, Montcalm; Zach Wise, Hundred; Josh Dickerson, Midland Trail; Dalton Jones, Buffalo.

