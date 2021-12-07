Raiders win title at Jackson

JACKSON, Ohio — The River Valley wrestling team came away with top honors Saturday at the 2021 Brown Brothers Invitational held at Jackson High School.

The Raiders notched 10 top-3 finishes and had five weight class champions en route to a 74-point victory over the field. RVHS finished the day with 287 points, while Jackson was runner-up out of 13 teams with 213 points.

Andrew Huck (144), Nathan Cadle (150), Justin Stump (157), Nathan Brown (175) and Will Hash (190) all went unbeaten in their respective divisions while securing first place honors.

Aiden Greene (215) and Landon Goheen (285) both placed second for RVHS with matching 4-1 marks, while Evan Wilbur (126), Michael Riggs (138) and Levi Wood (165) all earned at least three wins each while placing third overall in their respective weight classes.

Reece Butler was the lone South Gallia competitor and he was fifth in the 126-pound division, which led to 12 points and a 13th place finish for the Rebels.

Blue Devils 10th at Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Gallia Academy wrestling was 10th out of 16 teams Saturday at the 2021 Cambridge Invitational held at Cambridge High School.

The Blue Devils secured five top-8 finishes and did not have a single weight class champion, but did finish the day with 78 points.

Miami Trace won the event with 242.5 points and Lisbon Beaver was second with 202 points.

Steven Davis paced GAHS with a runner-up effort at 157 pounds, while Todd Elliott (132) and Garytt Schwall (144) both finished fifth in their respective divisions. Davis, Elliott and Schwall were all 4-1 overall in their respective bouts.

Cole Hines placed seventh in the 165-pound weight class and Nate Yongue was eighth at 113 pounds.

Meigs, Eastern compete at Waterford

WATERFORD, Ohio — Meigs was eighth and Eastern finished 12th on Saturday at the 2021 Waterford Invitational held at Waterford High School.

The Marauders earned nine top-8 finishes en route to 117 points, while the Eagles had three top-8 efforts in the 13-team field and finished with 39 points.

Trimble won the event with 197 points and Huntington Ross was the overall runner-up with 178.5 points.

Jacob Dailey led MHS with a runner-up finish at 113 pounds, while Bri Hall (106) and Joey Young (126) scored third place finishes in their respective divisions.

Damien Billingsley (120), Jacob Roblero (132) and Jake Musser (175) each placed fifth in their divisions, with Wyatt Kauff also coming in sixth at 215 pounds.

Donald Patton (144) and Damion Dailey (150) were also seventh in their respective weight classes for MHS.

Jayden Evans had the top EHS finish after placing third at 175 pounds. Gavin Smith (138) and Brielle Newland (150) were also eighth in their respective weight classes.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

