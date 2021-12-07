Lady Raiders fall to VC, 60-14

BIDWELL, Ohio — This was a game they’d like to forget.

The River Valley girls basketball team fell 60-14 at home to the Vinton County Lady Vikings Monday evening in a Tri-Valley Conference-Ohio Division matchup.

The Lady Raiders (3-2, 0-1 TVC Ohio) started Monday’s game down early, with the Lady Vikings (2-1, 1-0) starting on a 7-0 scoring run.

It was a duel of shooting methods, as the Silver and Black attempted most of their shots from inside, while the Lady Vikings made most of their shots from the outside.

River Valley ran into trouble early, getting a lot of their shots blocked or having their passes intercepted, which Vinton quickly converted into points on the scoreboard.

Both squads ran into a scoring drought midway through the first, with only one point being scored in two minutes.

This meant the Lady Vikings hung onto their lead, including hitting a buzzer-beater three to head into the second quarter with a 14-4 lead.

Things did not improve for the Lady Raiders in the second quarter, with the Lady Vikings employing a defense that stifled many attempts by the Silver and Black offense.

Vinton County used the River Valley drought to go on a 13-0 run, jumping ahead in a big way.

The Lady Raiders got their next points five minutes into the second quarter, even going on a brief 5-0 scoring run, but they still went into halftime down 29-9.

The Silver and Black had some better luck scoring in the third quarter, but so did the Lady Vikings, who got three 3-pointers in the first three minutes.

Vinton County continued their game by ending the third quarter on a 11-0 scoring run, extending their lead to 50-14.

With the running clock engaged in the last eight minutes, neither team had a ton of scoring, but the Lady Viking defense kept the home team from getting a single point in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Raiders ended Monday’s game with a stat line of one 3-pointer, five field goals and one free throw, compared to Vinton County’s seven 3-pointers, 18 field goals and three free throws.

Leading the Lady Raiders in scoring was senior Lauren Twyman, who had one 3-pointer, three field goals and one free throw for a total of 10 points.

Rounding out the River Valley scoring were Allie Holley with two points and Morrisa Barcus with two points.

Leading the Lady Vikings in scoring was Tegan Bartoe, who had two 3-pointers and four field goals for 14 points.

In rebounds, Carlee Manley led the Lady Raiders with seven, while Ashley Bentley and Rylee Ousley both had six for Vinton County.

The Lady Raiders will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. when they travel to face the Wellston Lady Rockets.

