Lady Spartans surge past River Valley, 48-36

ALBANY, Ohio — The River Valley girls basketball team lost 48-36 on the road to the Alexander Lady Spartans Thursday evening.

The Lady Raiders (3-1) held an initial lead in Thursday’s game, holding a 7-6 advantage heading into the second quarter and heading into halftime with a 15-15 tie.

In the second half, the third quarter was nearly deadlocked between the two squads, but the Lady Spartans (2-2) held the 28-26 advantage.

Ultimately, Alexander slipped away from the Silver and Black in the final quarter, scoring 20 points to River Valley’s 10.

Leading the Lady Raiders in scoring was senior Brooklin Clonch, who had two 3-pointers, one field goal and one free throw for a total of nine points.

Behind her was freshman Carlee Manley and senior Lauren Twyman, who both had eight points each.

Rounding out the River Valley scoring were Haylee Eblin with three points, Morrisa Barcus with two points, Emma Truance with two points, Savannah White with two points and Kallie Burger with two points.

Leading the Lady Spartans in scoring was Marlee Grinstead, who had eight field goals and 22 free throws for 38 points.

The Lady Raiders will be back in action at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, when they travel to face the Rock Hill Redwomen.

