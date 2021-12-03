Battling Bishops defeat Rio wrestling

DELAWARE, Ohio — Ohio Wesleyan University collected wins in eight of 10 matches and posted a 34-7 victory over the University of Rio Grande, Wednesday night, in men’s wrestling action at Branch Rickey Arena.

The Battling Bishops were in their first dual meet of the season.

Rio Grande lost for the second time in three duals.

The RedStorm got both of its wins in the first two matches that actually took place on the mat.

Sophomore Lucas Chess (Urbana, OH) defeated Chase Wolfingbarger by technical fall 35 seconds into the third period of their 125 pound showdown, while freshman Mitchell Freeman (Point Pleasant, WV) earned a 7-5 overtime decision over Bryce Wittman at 149 pounds.

In between, Rio dropped forfeit wins at 133 and 141 pounds.

Ohio Wesleyan won each of the final six contests, in addition to a pair of exhibition matches.

Freshman Kaylin Foust (Charlotte, OH) dropped an 11-3 majority decision to OWU’s Caleb Blake at 157 pounds; freshman Thomas Mabry (St. Marys, OH) fell 12-11 to Jaret Lowry at 165 pounds; sophomore Kiah Smith (Millifield, OH) lost 3-0 to Tyler Bodovetz at 174 pounds; freshman Owenn Meyer (Filer, ID) came up on the short end of a 7-2 final to Ross Eggleston at 184 pounds; freshman Logan Huggins (Evansville, IN) dropped a 4-2 decision to Marquel Henry at 197 pounds; and freshman Michael Peneski (Port Washington, NY) was pinned at 45 seconds of the third period by Haji Sidibe at 285 pounds.

Sophomore Phil Severance (Heath, OH) wrestled both of the exhibition matches for Rio, dropping a 16-9 decision to Tommy Brunty at 165 pounds and getting pinned by Joe Connor at 1:42 of the first period at 157 pounds.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday in the River States Conference Duals at Midway University. The RedStorm will face Ohio Valley University, West Virginia University-Tech and the host Eagles.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

