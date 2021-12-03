Lady Hornets sting Gallia Academy, 60-27

COAL GROVE, Ohio — Abbey Hicks made her first five field goals attempts, sank five trifectas and poured in a game-high 23 points on Thursday night while guiding host Coal Grove to a 60-27 victory over the Gallia Academy girls basketball team in an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Lawrence County.

The visiting Blue Angels (2-3, 0-2 OVC) were overwhelmed from the start as Hicks made 4-of-5 3-pointers and had 14 points during a 23-8 first quarter surge.

GAHS kept things more competitive in the second frame, but the Lady Hornets (3-1, 2-0) went on a 15-13 spurt and secured a 38-21 edge headed into the intermission.

CGHS followed with a 9-3 run for a 47-24 lead through three complete, then ended regulation with a 13-3 charge to wrap up the 33-point decision.

Gallia Academy went 11-of-42 from the field for 26 percent and did not make a single 3-point attempt. The guests were also 5-of-18 at the free throw line for 28 percent.

Kenya Peck led the Blue Angels with nine points, followed by Preslee Reed with six points. Emma Hammons and Chanee Cremeens were next with four markers apiece, while Asia Griffin and Regan Wilcoxon completed the scoring with two points each.

Coal Grove made 22-of-55 field goal tries for 40 percent and also went 9-of-19 at the charity stripe for 47 percent.

Kelsey Fraley followed Hicks with 11 points, while Kaleigh Murphy chipped in 10 points for the victors.

Gallia Academy hosts Point Pleasant on Saturday at 1 p.m. and returns to the hardwood on Monday when it hosts South Point in an OVC matchup at 7 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.