Lady Rebels roll past Southern, 59-25

RACINE, Ohio — South Gallia had no trouble weathering this storm.

The South Gallia girls basketball team is still undefeated following a 59-25 road win against the Southern Lady Tornadoes in Tri-Valley Conference-Hocking Division play Thursday evening.

The Lady Rebels (3-0, 1-0 TVC Hocking) controlled the start of Thursday’s game, going on a 13-0 scoring run in the first four minutes.

The Lady Tornadoes (0-4, 0-2) have early trouble with turnovers, giving the Red and Gold ample opportunity to put points on the board.

However, the Purple and Gold do start getting into an offensive rhythm as the first quarter wore on, scoring a couple of baskets in the last two minutes to go into the Lady Rebel lead, though they were still down 19-6 heading into the second quarter.

Both teams had their share of troubles at the beginning of the second quarter, with Southern turning the ball over and South Gallia not getting their shots to land, but both squads seemed to snap out of their funk from the second minute on.

The Lady Tornadoes ran into scoring troubles once more heading into halftime, scoring only twice in the final five minutes, heading into the locker rooms down 36-13.

The Lady Rebels got into such a lead thanks to their inside shooting. The Red and Gold wasn’t afraid to get in the faces of the Southern defense, making quick passes to find open shots in the paint.

The second half fared little better for the home team.

While Southern got the first two points of the first quarter, the Lady Rebels proceeded to score the next 18.

The Purple and Gold had those turnover problems rear their ugly heads again, the shots they manage to get off not quite making it into the net.

The Lady Tornadoes didn’t score again until the final minute of the third, heading into the final eight minutes down 54-17.

As the third quarter came to a close, the scoreboard’s clock started a continuous run with the point differential being so vast.

With a running clock, there wasn’t much the hosts could do in the way of making a comeback.

However, the Lady Tornadoes did end the game on a 6-0 run.

The Lady Rebels scored a total of four 3-pointers, 18 field goals and 11 free throws during Thursday’s game, compared to Southern’s two 3-pointers, eight field goals and three free throws.

South Gallia had a tie for score leader, with two girls making 15 points.

Sophomore Tori Triplett had five field goals and five free throws, while senior Jessie Rutt had one 3-pointer, four field goals and four free throws.

Behind them was sophomore Macie Sanders, who had one 3-pointer, four field goals and two free throws for 13 points.

Rounding out the South Gallia scoring were Emma Clary with nine points and Ryleigh Halley with seven points.

Leading the Lady Tornadoes in scoring was senior Kayla Evans, who notched one 3-pointer, four field goals and two free throws for 13 points.

Behind her was sophomore Kass Chaney, who had two field goals for four points.

Rounding out the Southern scoring were Timberlyn Templeton with three points, Kinlee Thomas with 3 points and Lily Allen with two points.

In rebounds, Clary, Halley and Macie Sanders all led the Lady Rebels with six each, while Templeton led the Lady Tornadoes with nine boards.

The Lady Rebels of South Gallia will be back on the court at 7 p.m. Thursday when they host the Eastern Lady Eagles.

The Lady Tornadoes will be back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday when they host the Federal Hocking Lady Lancers.

