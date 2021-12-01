Rio Grande’s Jordan claims weekly RSC honor

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande junior Hailey Jordan powered the undefeated RedStorm to a pair of big wins to earn River States Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for Nov. 22-28.

Jordan, a guard/forward from Columbus, Ohio, led Rio Grande to a big win inside and outside of conference. First, there was a victory over conference co-favorite WVU Tech, 80-63, then a win over NAIA No. 9-ranked Indiana Tech on the road, 85-79.

Jordan did her part averaging 14.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 40 percent from the field and a perfect 9-for-9 from the foul line. She battled foul trouble but still put up 12 points versus WVU Tech. Jordan then tallied 17 points before fouling out in 35 minutes versus Indiana Tech, Rio Grande’s first-ever win over a Top-10 team.

Jordan is still perfect from the foul line on the year.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

