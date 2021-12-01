Southern falls to Buckeyes, 66-58

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The Southern boys basketball team recorded its first loss of the season Tuesday evening, falling 66-58 on the road to the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes (1-0) had a 31-19 lead in the second quarter, but the Tornadoes (2-1) went on a 13-0 scoring run to take the lead, heading into the locker rooms up 32-31.

The Purple and Gold extended that lead to 47-43 head into the final quarter, but the Buckeyes came roaring back off the back of a 17-4 run to take a 60-53 lead with just under two minutes to go.

The Tornadoes were only able to score five more points before the final buzzer sounded, sealing the win for Nelsonville-York.

Leading the Tornadoes in scoring was senior Lincoln Rose, who had eight field goals and two free throws for 18 points.

Behind Rose was senior Aiden Hill, who recorded five field goals and three free throws for 13 points and senior Cade Anderson who had four 3-pointers for 12 points.

Rounding out the scoring for the Tornadoes were Derek Griffith with six points, Tanner Lisle with five points and Cruz Brinager with four points.

Leading the Buckeyes in scoring was Drew Carter, who had three 3-pointers, three field goals and four free throws for 19 points.

The Tornadoes will be back on the court at 6 p.m. Saturday when they travel to face the Clay Panthers.

