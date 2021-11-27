Tornadoes topple Miller, 83-67

RACINE, Ohio — The winds blew the way of the Tornadoes.

The Southern boys basketball team opened its 2021-22 season with a 83-67 home win against the Miller Falcons Friday evening.

The Tornadoes (1-0) used their size advantage straight away in Friday’s game, getting inside the paint to go up 6-1 against the Falcons (0-1).

The Purple and White were very patient with their shots to start out, picking and choosing when to strike, but their shots were not falling in the first eight minutes.

While both teams initially struggled with getting 3-pointers, senior Cade Anderson opened things up for the Tornadoes, who scored two additional shots beyond the arc after he did.

However, the Falcons scored a couple three’s of their own in the second quarter to get right back into contention.

The visiting team fought tooth and nail to climb back up the scoreboard, heading into halftime with Southern leading 29-26.

Although the Purple and Gold slightly extended their lead to start the second half, the Falcons refused to go away.

Scoring a few more 3-point shots to keep right in step on the scoreboard, the Purple and White cut the Tornado lead all the way to a single point.

However, just as soon as the home team lost control of their sizeable lead, they took it right back.

Southern made the Falcons miss crucial shots and converted those mistakes into points on the scoreboard, extending their lead to almost 20 points, sealing the victory.

In scoring, the Tornadoes were led by junior Cruz Brinager, who scored four 3-pointers, two field goals and three free throws for 19 points.

Just behind him was senior Lincoln Rose, who had four field goals and 10 free throws for 18 points.

The other Southern scorers were: Aiden Hill with 13 points, Anderson with 12 points, Damien Miller with eight points, Derek Griffith with seven points and Tanner Lisle with six points.

Leading the Falcons in scoring was Kylan McClain, who had four three’s, four field goals and five free throws for 25 points.

Rose led the Purple and Gold in rebounds, netting 10, while the Purple and White were led by Sam Rutter, who had eight boards.

The Tornadoes will be back on the court at 6 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to face the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Southern senior Cade Anderson (24) takes to the air for a layup against the Falcons during a basketball game against Miller Friday evening in Racine, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/11/web1_SHS-Anderson.jpg Southern senior Cade Anderson (24) takes to the air for a layup against the Falcons during a basketball game against Miller Friday evening in Racine, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

