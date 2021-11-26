GA lands 5 on All-OVC football team

Gallia Academy came away with five selections on the 2021 All-Ohio Valley Conference football team, as voted on by the coaches within the 8-team league.

The Blue Devils had three first team honorees and a pair of honorable mention selections on the annual squad, with two of those athletes earning repeat selections on the all-league team from a year ago.

Sophomore Cole Hines was a repeat first team honoree, while junior Isaac Clary was named to the first team after earning an honorable mention selection last fall.

Sophomore Kenyon Franklin was also named to the first team in his first selection to the All-OVC squad.

Juniors Brody Fellure and Mason Skidmore were the two honorable mention selections on behalf of the Blue Devils.

Trevon Pendleton of Ironton was named the coach of the year, while Drew Roe of Portsmouth was chosen as the player of the year.

There were a total of 10 players that earned repeat selections to the All-OVC team from a year ago.

2021 All-OVC football team

FIRST TEAM

IRONTON (7-0): Angelo Washington, Nathen Cochran, Rylan Cecil, Blake Murrell, Ashton Duncan, Riley Boggs.

FAIRLAND (5-1): J.D. Brumfield*, Zander Schmidt*, Steeler Leep#, R.J. Ward, Casey Hudson.

PORTSMOUTH (3-3): Drew Roe*, James Thurman, Amare Johnson#, Reade Pendleton*, Alberto Poxes.

COAL GROVE (4-3): Chase Hall, Brad Wheeler, Jarren Hicks.

GALLIA ACADEMY (2-2): Isaac Clary#, Cole Hines*, Kenyon Franklin.

ROCK HILL (2-5): Owen Hankins#, Hunter Blagg.

SOUTH POINT (1-6): Maddox McCallister, Malik Pegram.

CHESAPEAKE (0-6): Levi Blankenship, Nick Burns.

Player of the Year:

Drew Roe, Portsmouth.

Coach of the Year:

Trevon Pendleton, Ironton.

HONORABLE MENTION

Aaron Master, Ironton; C.J. McCall, Ironton; Stephen Rhodes, Fairland; Alec Dement, Fairland; Donavon Carr, Portsmouth; Dariyonne Bryant, Portsmouth; Perry Kingery, Coal Grove; Steven Simpson, Coal Grove; Brody Fellure, Gallia Academy; Mason Skidmore, Gallia Academy; Brice Schob, Rock Hill; Zane Albright, Rock Hill; Alex Lambert, South Point; Luke Byrd, South Point; Ben Bragg#, Chesapeake; Bryce Mount, Chesapeake.

* — indicates 2020 first team selection.

# — indicates 2020 honorable mention selection.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Gallia Academy junior Mason Skidmore (11) tries to break away from a Coal Grove defender during the second half of an Oct. 1 football contest at Memorial Field in Gallipolis, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/11/web1_10.5-GA-Skidmore.jpg Gallia Academy junior Mason Skidmore (11) tries to break away from a Coal Grove defender during the second half of an Oct. 1 football contest at Memorial Field in Gallipolis, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.