Gallia Academy tops Lady Flyers, 47-22

IRONTON, Ohio — Sometimes the best offense is a good defense.

The Gallia Academy girls basketball team limited host Ironton Saint Joseph to just four points in the middle quarters while cruising to a 47-22 victory Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The Blue Angels (1-1) picked up their first victory of the 2021-22 campaign, as well as the first varsity win for new head coach Kole Carter.

Perhaps more importantly, it was the way that the guests went about notching that first triumph.

GAHS had seven different players reach the scoring column and also limited Bella Whaley — the Lady Flyers’ leading scorer from a year ago — without a field goal en route to a pedestrian-like 5-point performance.

The Blue Angels led 13-9 after one period of play, but followed with runs of 9-2 and 15-2 over the next two frames — allowing the Blue and White to secure leads of 22-11 at the break and 37-13 headed into the finale.

Gallia Academy also ended regulation with a 10-9 spurt to wrap up the 25-point victory.

GAHS made 19 total field goals — including a pair of trifectas — and also went 7-of-13 at the free throw line for 54 percent.

Asia Griffin led the guests with a game-high 12 points, followed by Chanee Cremeens with 10 points and Regan Wilcoxon with eight markers.

Kenya Peck was next with seven points and Emma Hammons chipped in six points. Preslee Reed and Gretta Patterson completed the winning tally with two points each.

Liken Unger pace ISJHS with six points and Whaley followed with five points. Gracie Damron and Addie Philabaum were next with four markers apiece.

The Lady Flyers (0-1) made just seven field goals — all 2-pointers — and also went 8-of-12 at the free throw line for 67 percent.

Gallia Academy returns to action Saturday when it travels to Beaver for a non-conference bout with Pike Eastern at 1:15 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.